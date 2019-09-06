This is why Portsmouth and Southend are not playing this weekend

Pompey have suspended another fixture, meaning that they do not have a game this weekend.

The Blues had their home game against Rotherham on August 24 postponed due to Victorious Festival being held in Portsmouth on that day.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

While the scheduled trip to Gigg Lane to play Bury on September 14 has been called off after the Shakers were expelled from the Football League after a series of financial struggles.

Pompey were due to host rock-bottom Southend – who have lost all six of their games in League One so far this season – at Fratton Park today (September 7) however this game has also been postponed.

READ MORE: Kenny Jackett defends Portsmouth cancellation against struggling Southend

With Pompey set to be missing three players due to international call-ups as well as injuries to key members of the squad, the decision was made to suspend the fixture.

The Blues would have been without keeper Craig MacGillivray, who has been called up to the Scotland squad, as well as Ronan Curtis, who is away with Republic of Ireland, and Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie, who is on international duty with the Scotland U21 squad.

The new date has been set for Tuesday, November 5 (7.45pm kick-off).

READ MORE: Portsmouth triallist completes Notts County switch

Marcus Harness picked up a thigh injury at Blackpool and would have also missed the match.

Lee Brown (Achilles) and Bryn Morris (groin) would have also been unavailable for the game with James Bolton, Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins still making their way back following injury.

Southend also would have been missing players due to the international break with skipper Mark Milligan called up for the Australia squad and Charlie Kelman away with the United States Under-20s.

Portsmouth are next in League One action on Tuesday, September 17.