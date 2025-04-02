Josh Murphy believes Pompey can 'challenge' in the Championship next season - providing they stay up. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Josh Murphy is adamant Pompey are ‘capable of special things’ next season - providing they remain in the Championship.

And, with key players returning from injury, he is pinpointing a 2025-26 play-off challenge as a ‘realistic’ ambition.

That impressive form has helped John Mousinho’s side climb from the foot of the table into 17th spot, positioning themselves seven points clear of relegation with seven matches remaining.

Yet Murphy is excited about what the future holds for the Blues in terms of progression and success should they secure their Championship place.

He told The News: ‘At the moment it’s all about winning games to get us away from relegation, that’s our target now - stay in this division.

‘Then reassess going into next year because, with the players coming back from injury, there’s no reason why we can’t challenge.

‘That might sound stupid to other fans, but I think this group is capable of special things. If you look at the games we’ve won and performances we have put in, you would think we’re a good side.

‘I know we let ourselves down at Preston and Plymouth at home, there are probably 5-6 games like those over the course of the season where we have let ourselves down. But, if you turn those into wins, all of a sudden you’re looking at mid-table with an outside chance of the play-offs.

‘Next year will be good when we have a full-strength squad without all the injuries, we can challenge to be a mid-table team, challenge to get into the play-offs. I think that’s realistic.

‘That’s the challenge I want to set for myself and for the team - and I think it’s something we can do.’

Taking points from ‘Big boys’

The previous time Pompey faced Blackburn, a January 3-0 defeat at Ewood Park left them languishing in 23rd place.

Now, thanks to Murphy’s match-winner in last weekend’s 1-0 triumph for the return fixture, they have strengthened their position in 17th.

And the 30-year-old has high praise for Mousinho, the former Oxford United team-mate who continues working wonders at Fratton Park.

Murphy added: ‘The gaffer will be the first to admit that the way we play probably isn’t the way he wants to play, but he has adapted so well to get us results, being a bit more pragmatic to find a way to win.

‘We have brought an inexperienced group to the Championship and it has been a good season. After a full year with everyone playing Championship football, next season everyone can go in knowing what to expect, it’s not going to take time to get used to the league.

‘Next season, from day one, we can kick it with the big boys. We know we can take points off the big boys and take points in and around us.’

