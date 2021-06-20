4. Jayden Stockley: Preston to Charlton

A transfer that won't sit easy with Pompey fans, after the striker looked destined for Fratton Park. Instead, the former Blues loanee opted for a return to Charlton, where he spent the second half of last season. He joins the Addicks on a three-year-deal and for an undisclosed fee. Pompey had agreed a fee in the region of £450,000 for the 27-year-old. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

