A deal for Preston forward Jayden Stockley looked on the cards – until he decided to return to Charlton following a loan spell at The Valley last season.
Danny Cowley has been linked with plenty of players over the past few days, yet those rumours have yet to be converted into actual signings – leaving the Fratton faithful waiting to see who’ll be added to the signing of non-league youngster Liam Vincent.
As the wait continues, the Blues’ League One rivals continue to be busy.
Twenty-one deals were confirmed over the past week, including Bryn Morris’ move to Burton.
Here’s what transpired in the division as clubs continue to take shape ahead of the 2020-21 campaign...
1. Tom Clarke: Salford to Fleetwood
The experienced defender has joined Simon Grayson's side on a one-year deal following his release by Salford.
The 33-year-old's 35 appearances for the League Two side last season included the Papa John's Trophy win against Pompey at Wembley.
Clarke has also played for Huddersfield and Preston.
2. Max Ehmer: Bristol Rovers to Gillingham
The former Gillingham defender has returned to Priestfield after just one season at Rovers.
He makes the return journey after his Gas contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Centre-back Ehmer played 33 times for relegated Rovers last season - but only three of them arrived after Joey Barton was made manager in February.
3. Ben Reeves: Plymouth to Gillingham
The Northern Irishman has made the move to the Gills after being released by Plymouth.
The 29-year-old midfielder spent one season at Home Park after one season at MK Dons.
He made 32 appearances for the Pilgrims last term, scoring twice.
4. Jayden Stockley: Preston to Charlton
A transfer that won't sit easy with Pompey fans, after the striker looked destined for Fratton Park.
Instead, the former Blues loanee opted for a return to Charlton, where he spent the second half of last season.
He joins the Addicks on a three-year-deal and for an undisclosed fee. Pompey had agreed a fee in the region of £450,000 for the 27-year-old.
