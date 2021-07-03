This week's League One transfers: Portsmouth joined by Ipswich, Charlton, Wycombe, Accrington and MK Dons in strengthening squad ahead of new season

It’s been another busy week on the transfer front for clubs in League One.

By The Sports Desk
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 2:00 pm

Pompey were among those adding to their ranks, with head coach Danny Cowley bringing in young Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu on a season-long loan on Thursday.

That’s after he landed former Luton and Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on a free transfer last weekend.

Both deals take the Blues up to five new arrivals so far this summer.

More are expected to follow suit.

But until then, here’s a round-up of the business concluded over the past week in the third tier – including Craig MacGillivray’s move to Charlton on a free transfer.

From left: Macauley Bonne, Gavin Bazunu, Craig MacGillivray and Ryan Tunnicliffe

2. Ryan Tunnicliffe - Luton to Pompey

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park following his release from Championship Luton. The 28-year-old made 68 appearances during his two-year spell with the Hatters.

3. Macauley Bonne - QPR to Ipswich

The QPR striker, who was born in Ipswich, has signed for his hometown club on a season-long loan. Bonne, 25, only joined the Championship R's from Charlton in October but started just eight league games last season.

4. Craig MacGillivray - Pompey to Charlton

The keeper wasn't offered a new deal by Pompey and that allowed League One rivals Charlton to step in to provide the 28-year-old a new home. Moving on a free transfer, MacGillivray made 135 appearances for the Blues after arriving on a free transfer from Shrewsbury in 2018.

