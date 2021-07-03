Pompey were among those adding to their ranks, with head coach Danny Cowley bringing in young Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu on a season-long loan on Thursday.

That’s after he landed former Luton and Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on a free transfer last weekend.

Both deals take the Blues up to five new arrivals so far this summer.

More are expected to follow suit.

But until then, here’s a round-up of the business concluded over the past week in the third tier – including Craig MacGillivray’s move to Charlton on a free transfer.

1. BonneBazunuMac.jpg From left: Macauley Bonne, Gavin Bazunu, Craig MacGillivray and Ryan Tunnicliffe Photo: Gettyimages Buy photo

2. Ryan Tunnicliffe - Luton to Pompey The midfielder has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park following his release from Championship Luton. The 28-year-old made 68 appearances during his two-year spell with the Hatters. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Buy photo

3. Macauley Bonne - QPR to Ipswich The QPR striker, who was born in Ipswich, has signed for his hometown club on a season-long loan. Bonne, 25, only joined the Championship R's from Charlton in October but started just eight league games last season. Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Craig MacGillivray - Pompey to Charlton The keeper wasn't offered a new deal by Pompey and that allowed League One rivals Charlton to step in to provide the 28-year-old a new home. Moving on a free transfer, MacGillivray made 135 appearances for the Blues after arriving on a free transfer from Shrewsbury in 2018. Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo