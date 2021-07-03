This week's League One transfers: Portsmouth joined by Ipswich, Charlton, Wycombe, Accrington and MK Dons in strengthening squad ahead of new season
It’s been another busy week on the transfer front for clubs in League One.
Pompey were among those adding to their ranks, with head coach Danny Cowley bringing in young Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu on a season-long loan on Thursday.
That’s after he landed former Luton and Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on a free transfer last weekend.
Both deals take the Blues up to five new arrivals so far this summer.
More are expected to follow suit.
But until then, here’s a round-up of the business concluded over the past week in the third tier – including Craig MacGillivray’s move to Charlton on a free transfer.