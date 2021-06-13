Unfortunately, none of the new arrivals headed Pompey’s way.
Quite the opposite, in fact, as three out-of-contract players opted to move away from Fratton in search of new challenges elsewhere.
Here’s a guide to all the signings announced by the Blues’ third-tier rivals over the past week – including the deals struck by Ben Close, Tom Naylor and Ryan Williams.
1. CloseNayloeWilliams.jpg
Former Pompey trio Ben Close, Tom Naylor and Ryan Williams found themselves new clubs over the past seven days
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Josh Sheehan - Newport to Bolton
Midfielder has moved to newly-promoted Bolton on a two-year deal following his release by Newport County. The Wales international spent three years with the Exiles after joining from Swansea in 2018. Sheehan made 179 appearances for the League Two outfit. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Chris Long: Motherwell to Crewe
The striker has joined Crewe Alexandra on a two-year deal following his free transfer from Motherwell. The former Everton trainee and Blackpool front man scored six goals in 35 appearances last season as the Railwaymen finished 12th in League One. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Ben Close: Pompey to Doncaster Rovers
The 24-year-old signed for Donny after failing to reach an agreement on extending his Fratton Park stay. The Blues failed to take up an option they had on the midfielder's contract. Instead, they offered him a two-year deal on reduced terms. That allowed Doncaster to swoop, with the Pompey academy graduate penning a three-year deal at the Keepmoat.
Photo: Joe Pepler