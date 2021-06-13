4. Ben Close: Pompey to Doncaster Rovers

The 24-year-old signed for Donny after failing to reach an agreement on extending his Fratton Park stay. The Blues failed to take up an option they had on the midfielder's contract. Instead, they offered him a two-year deal on reduced terms. That allowed Doncaster to swoop, with the Pompey academy graduate penning a three-year deal at the Keepmoat.

Photo: Joe Pepler