Kenny Jackett has identified three key factors Pompey need to get right if they are to beat Burton at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

The Blues return to League One action for the first time since August 31 when they host the Brewers at PO4 (7.45pm).

They saw Saturday’s scheduled league clash with Bury cancelled after the Shakers were expelled from the EFL, while their previous game against Southend was called off because of international commitments.

Since that 1-1 draw at Blackpool at the end of last month, Jackett has seen his side drop to 18th in the table as their promotion rivals gather momentum.

The Blues boss believes Burton are one of the sides that will rival Pompey for three places in the Championship at the end of the season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

But for Pompey to get the better of one of their rivals and kick-start a league campaign that has seen them collect five points from five games, the manager believes three issues need to fall into place.

He told The News: 'Burton will be one of the sides looking for a top-six place after a second year down now in League One and trying to get back up to the Championship which is where they've been.

'But while Portsmouth away is a big game for everybody, and there's a high motivation level there, there is for us as well.

‘We have to make sure we're ready, looking forward to the game and enjoy it.

‘We also have to get the balance right between attack and defence, which is something we haven't always got right this season.

‘We then have to put on a show for the supporters to get behind us.

'We know if we do that it can really drive us forward and help us to what we want, which is obviously, ultimately, good performances and results in the league and climb up the league table.’

Pompey welcome back Gareth Evans for the visit of the Brewers, after he missed Saturday’s Leasing.com Trophy win against Norwich under-21s with a dead leg.

Jackett added: 'Gareth Evans is okay.

'He had a dead leg last Thursday in training and missed Saturday, but he trained this morning and is okay and will be fit.’