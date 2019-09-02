Pompey have announced ticket details for their Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.

The south-coast rivals are to meet for the first time in more than seven years on Tuesday, September 24 (7.45pm).

Tickets are priced between £7-£24 for the Fratton Park third-round encounter, which is being televised on Sky.

Blues season-ticket holders can buy their usual seat from 9am on Monday, September 9.

That window is open until 5pm on Wednesday, September 11, at which point all unsold seats will be released for the next stage of sales.

Next in line are members and former shareholders with a previous purchase history, who have the opportunity of purchasing one ticket per person from 9am on Thursday, September 12.

Subject to availability, the remaining tickets will then go on sale to any supporter with a previous purchase history. That will begin from 9am on Friday, September 13.

The club have stressed there are restrictions of one ticket per person, while previous purchase history covers the 2017-18 season onwards.

Tickets can be obtained by calling in at the Anson Road ticket office, calling Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1898 or visiting https://www.eticketing.co.uk/pompeyfc/