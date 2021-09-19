Ticketing issues, massive queues, boos and a terrible Portsmouth display - this was embarrassing

I can just about accept the half decade of relentless, mind numbing, depressing on pitch mediocrity. But I honestly thought the abysmal organisation, comms and match day experience would be what the Eisner regime excelled at. It’s got worse. Much worse.

@PompeyPedro

#Pompey fans chanting “this is embarrassing”. It is not yet known if this is in relation to the performance, or the ticketing issues, or the secondary season cards, the power cuts at the ground, or a combination of the lot.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@PompeyViking62

I think every #pompey fan can accept a transition season but what we can’t accept is a gutless passionless performance until 70 odd mins that is not acceptable by any stretch of the imagination simply not good enough

@jeffharris_665

Last thought on today is the fact we sang “this is embarrassing” and booing the team after 7 games is what’s embarrassing. Not the Pompey fans I know. Yes all pay your money and can say and do what u want but we used to get behind the team especially at this stage #pompey

Sean Raggett sums up the mood after the Cambridge loss

@Pompey_Goals

Our 5th year under them and THAT is a matchday at Fratton Park. It’s unacceptable, and there is absolutely no accountability for the fact they’ve made game day a poorer experience than when they came in. #pompey

@scottpompey

A Pompey ticket costs £24. Massive queues everywhere. No beer and limited selection of food. Sometimes no hot water. Then you get third tier football. £26 if you buy on the day. Add in travel costs etc, no wonder people don’t go. Club has to reduce prices. #TwentyisPlenty.

@ChrisTheLewis

NOT. FIT. TO. WEAR. THE. SHIRT. #pompey

@PompeyHazza9

Ronan Curtis scoring feels the same as if I found a scrunched up fiver, in the top pocket of my dressing gown whilst watching my house burn down.. a pin prick of optimism…#pompey

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE

Awful result but proud of myself overcoming my anxiety to get to and from the game #pompey #MentalHealthMatters #MentalHealthAwareness

@mattclementspfc

Curtis goal cannot mask how utterly dreadful that performance was. Struggled to test their keeper, balls into the box taken easily and substitutions made no difference. I know #Pompey are in transition but that was unacceptable.@FrattonFaithful

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.