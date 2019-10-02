Have your say

It’s been a stuttering start to Pompey’s League One campaign.

But that has not stopped the Fratton faithful from snapping up full away ticket allocation for matches at AFC Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers later this month.

The Blues secured just a second League One victory by seeing off struggling Bolton on Saturday.

Yet, Kenny Jackett’s troops will have great backing at the Dons and the Memorial Stadium.

Pompey were allocated 739 seated and terrace places for the meeting with AFC Wimbledon on October 19.

All of which have now been snapped up by the Fratton faithful.

Portsmouth supporters

It’s a similar story for the trip to Bristol Rovers on October 26.

The Blues received an allocation of 1,400 seats and uncovered terraced places, situated in the South Stand at the Memorial Ground.

But those have now all been snapped up as Pompey will play in front of a sold out away following in successive weeks later this month.

However, there are still tickets available as Jackett’s men visit the Keepmoat Stadium to take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Supporters can purchase their seat through the club’s eticketing site, by calling 0345 646 1898 or visiting the Anson Road ticket office.