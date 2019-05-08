Pompey’s League One play-off semi-final home tie against Sunderland is sold out.

All tickets for the second leg at Fratton Park have been snapped up after going on general sale this morning.

Pompey fans inside Wembley during the Checkatrade Trophy final. Picture: Joe Pepler

The game takes place on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm), with the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (7.30pm).

Play-off football returns to PO4 for the first time since the Blues drew 2-2 with Plymouth in 2016 and a crackling atmosphere is expected.

Kenny Jackett’s men finished fourth in the table on 88 points, with the fifth-place Black Cats three points adrift.

The two sides renew their rivalry in the play-offs having met three times already this season.

It’s Pompey who currently hold the bragging rights, with wins at Fratton Park in December and in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley in March.

Jackett’s troops earned a 1-1 draw in Wearside on April 27.

Fans can still purchase tickets by clicking here.