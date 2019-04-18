Have your say

Pompey supporters can still purchase tickets for the Good Friday trip to Burton.

The club have announced places on the terraces can be bought on the day of the game.

The Blues have sold 1,300 tickets for the televised trip to the Brewers, but visiting supporters can still pay on the turnstiles at the Pirelli Stadium (3pm).

Pompey sit fourth in League One and head to Nigel Clough’s in-form side in search of a seventh-successive win in all competitions.

Victory for Kenny Jackett’s men could lift them into the automatic promotion places, with four games to play.

Tickets are priced £18 for adults, £16 for seniors (65+), young person (17-22) £13 and juniors (under-17) £5.