That is the view of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who insists the Blues have to reignite their early-season momentum as quickly as possible in the league.

Danny Cowley’s men have picked up just one win in nine games in League One, as well as having four successive draws in four games.

That has seen them drop outside the top six positions for the first time this term as they sit seventh on 28 points.

After cup competitions took precedence for Pompey last week, they make the short trip to Wycombe on Sunday with an eye of rejuvenating their form.

And that is something the Blues must do at Adams Park on the weekend if they want to keep up with the league’s front runners.

He told The News in the latest Pompey Q&A: ‘The cup is not Pompey’s priority, their priority this season is for promotion and that’s what everything depends on.

‘Last week they won two successive cup games to progress in those respective competitions but it is all about the league.

‘Pompey’s form in the league has dipped off alarmingly in terms of results - there’s no two ways about it.

‘We saw it in their last home game, which on its own wasn’t a bad result, but the Blues have failed to beat Fleetwood and Shrewsbury at home recently and it was just another disappointing draw.

‘Pompey have got this wonderful unbeaten run at home since January 31, yet their last home win was at the start of September against Peterborough.

‘In the meantime they need to pick up wins from somewhere and go to Wycombe on Sunday.

‘Again on its own, a draw at Wycombe might be a good result but Pompey are falling behind here because they’ve drawn too many games and need to start picking up wins.

‘I know some people don’t believe injuries haven’t impacted much, but they clearly have.

‘They’ve been trying to get Ryan Tunnicliffe out of the door since the summer and now suddenly he’s been playing regularly.

‘They’re missing a lot of good players, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty and Marlon Pack was missing for a while.

‘Naturally, with such players missing it will affect team performances and it has done with Cowley’s side.

‘But they’re starting to return and I would imagine results will slowly pick up the more bodies they have.

‘When Pompey’s central midfielders are fit it is an outstanding unit. It’s the strength of the team and the heartbeat of the team.

‘When players come back, the Blues’ performances, not saying the will, but should improve.

‘They’re only drawing games at the moment and that is a concern.

‘Promotion sides rely on their home form and Pompey have dropped so many points against teams they shouldn’t have at home.

‘There is every reason to be concerned because they’ve not collected enough wins.

