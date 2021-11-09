Time for the Portsmouth Academy to shine - but why risk playing our first-choice defenders?

Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news for tonight's Papa John’s Trophy meeting with Crystal Palace U21s. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:01 pm
Left-back Harvey Hughes makes his Pompey debut against Crystal Palace Under-21s tonight. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@stevew_pfc

We're not progressing so worth giving a few their chance to see what they can do....

@cntrlrem

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One man army Hirst

@Willmott3Sam

We have two fit CB and there both playing in this joke of a cup. Just play the youngsters.

@DDeane41

Good luck to academy players this evening

@ItIsSamSmith

Watch Hirst bang in a hat-trick and Azeez turn In a Messi-esque performance

@StueyW1986

More looking forward to this game than the one gone, will be interested watch

Pompey