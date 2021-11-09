Time for the Portsmouth Academy to shine - but why risk playing our first-choice defenders?
Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news for tonight's Papa John’s Trophy meeting with Crystal Palace U21s. Here’s a selection of those views.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 6:59 pm
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:01 pm
@stevew_pfc
We're not progressing so worth giving a few their chance to see what they can do....
@cntrlrem
One man army Hirst
@Willmott3Sam
We have two fit CB and there both playing in this joke of a cup. Just play the youngsters.
@DDeane41
Good luck to academy players this evening
@ItIsSamSmith
Watch Hirst bang in a hat-trick and Azeez turn In a Messi-esque performance
@StueyW1986
More looking forward to this game than the one gone, will be interested watch