Time to start winning.. so unlucky... deflated - How Pompey fans on Twitter reacted to 2-2 draw at Charlton

Danny Cowley saw his Pompey side concede their lead twice at Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown.

Both Ronan Curtis (6th minute) and Marcus Harness (72) saw their efforts cancelled out by Sean Clare (47) and Josh Davision (87) as the Blues surrendered their advantage at The Valley.

It means they’re still without a league win since August 17.

And although there’s evidence of improvement in Pompey’s play going forward, costly defensive errors are all of a sudden coming to the fore.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how Pompey fans on Twitter reacted at the final whistle...

@Shovell96: We’ve gone from not scoring but not conceding to scoring but conceding.

No way we get playoffs this season. Mid table.

@hardbackhal: Time to start winning.

Richywo: Very quickly losing patience. We desperately needed a striker and it didn't happen, we're paying for it now.

@jamesrafter94: We’re so weak defensively it’s a joke #pompey

@PompeyViking62: Not to say that I foreshadowed today’s horrific defending in my Eastern Road Debrief preview for this game; but good grief.

Another promising display stifled by similar issues. #Pompey

@Steve_Wrixon: So unlucky again for #pompey.

Marquis should have scored a couple, I didn’t understand the subs.

If we had won on Tuesday this would have been a good result.

We didn’t capitalise on the first half. Onto the next one pup.

@jakemeyers2015: Really poor from #Pompey. Deflated.

@benboylin: Should’ve been all over at half time!

John Marquis missed two sitters what’s happened to him!