Have your say

It’s time for a new recipient of The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

And once more it is down to our readers to decide the outcome.

Kenny Jackett’s men have claimed the Checkatrade Trophy and remain in the running for automatic promotion.

Matt Clarke collected the coveted trophy last term – and will surely again feature in the running to retain it.

However, there is plenty of competition during an outstanding season which could yet yield a return to the Championship.

The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season was introduced in 1978-79, first claimed by goalkeeper Peter Mellor.

Since then, Mark Hateley, Neil Webb, Guy Whittingham, Kit Symons, Lee Bradbury, Glen Johnson, Jamie O’Hara and Jed Wallace have been among the recipients.

Meanwhile, multiple winners include Alan Knight (three), Noel Blake (two), Steve Claridge (two) and David James (two).

Blues supporters certainly have plenty of candidates this time around.

In addition to holder Clarke, the likes of Jamal Lowe, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor, Ronan Curtis, Gareth Evans and Brett Pitman are strong contenders, but fans may have other ideas.

Looking at those mentioned, Lowe is leading scorer with 16 goals and continues to flourish on a seasonal basis at Fratton Park.

This week he was named by fellow professionals in League One’s PFA Team of the Year, alongside Clarke.

The reliable MacGillivray has proven a shrewd signing from Shrewsbury and established himself as a league ever-present so far.

Elsewhere, Naylor, another summer arrival, has filled the glaring absence in the centre of midfield which wrecked play-off aspirations during the second half of last season.

Curtis has been a revelation since arriving from the Irish League, scoring 12 goals during a maiden campaign in League One.

The ever-popular Evans has once again demonstrated his versatility, netting 13 times in the process.

While Pitman’s return to the starting line-up has coincided with eight-straight wins, the skipper providing six goals during that period.

Email your choice to sport@thenews.co.uk before midday on Thursday, May 2.

The trophy will be presented on the pitch before the final match against Accrington.