Time-wasting, game management and salty tears: Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday fans collide
Pompey and Sheffield Wednesday fans have been having their say on Saturday’s events, with a number of conflicting and agreeing views. Here’s a selection of what’s been said on Twitter.
Both set of fans going on about the two possible red card instances tbh for me neither are a red both are yellows but make up your own mind #pompey
The way they saw the game out having gone 1-0 up was very impressive, if you like that sort of thing.
@browned81
Last season we never had a plan B & struggled to win ugly this year we have learned how to get the job done.
@deanrowdingswfc
Never known a fanbase to be so salty over winning against us #Pompey #SWFC
@frenchfry90210
Football can be won on dark arts alone, yous knew we wanted to play quick every time and rattled us big time stopping it each time. Ref didn’t have control of the game but didn’t get any decisions wrong thankfully.
@Brooke_Smedley
Fair play mate, in all seriousness I actually like Pompey, but can't go wrong with rattling a few of the salty lot.
@swfcjackk
Top of the league and you needed a bias ref and all you guys done was time waste embarrassing.
@OP_SamuelCC
Don’t be salty it ain’t a good look. Take the L
@jobsquadal
Heard from a number of people at game yesterday, some @Pompey fans and others neutral. One common theme was ‘game management’ by @swfc so probably no surprise the game ended up being played out the way it was. But all part of the game especially at business end of season
@chrisbully83
I’m usually the most doom and gloom person regarding Portsmouth FC. But the lads gave their all against a very talented SW side. We really competed well considering where we are in the football league pyramid. #pompey
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE
Sheffield Wednesday kicked the ball away, stood in front of free kicks, wasted time. They got in the ref’s ear, appealed for everything. Unbelievably frustrating but it’s exactly what every good team does so can’t knock it. We could learn a thing or two. #pompey #swfc
@RoryPeter7
Poor goal to lose to yesterday. Lots of huff and puff but not enough quality to create chances. Sheff Wed well organised. Referee frustrating though, allowed too many fouls and didn’t clamp down on time wasting and stalling tactics. Hopefully we can finish strongly. #pompey
@Lawro77
Soft spot for Wednesday despite the time wasting yesterday, we would all do the same no doubt. Best fans at Fratton Park this year without a doubt, enjoy winning the league and next year out of this poxy league #pompey #swfc
@KeithyhallKeith