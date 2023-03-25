News you can trust since 1877
Today’s League One results predicted - including outcomes of key Portsmouth, Derby & Charlton games: in pictures

Pompey could be just four points off the play-offs come 5pm this evening.

By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 09:15 GMT

That’s the tantalising prospect that awaits John’s Mousinho’s side ahead of their League One game against Port Vale today.

It reinforces growing optimism that a top six-finish should not be sneered at, with the Blues then having six more games to produce what many believed was unimaginable just weeks ago.

But what are the chances of Pompey making it three wins in a row against today’s visitors and enhancing that belief?

Well, we consulted the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com to find out.

Here’s how they see today’s Fratton Park game going, along with the outcomes of the other matches taking place in League One today and tomorrow.

Pompey entertain Port Vale today in League One

1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop scores, Bristol Rovers 0-1 Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol, England on 18 March 2023.

Pompey entertain Port Vale today in League One Photo: Jason Brown

Charlton win: 30%. Wycombe win: 41%. Draw: 29%.

2. Charlton v Wycombe - away win

Charlton win: 30%. Wycombe win: 41%. Draw: 29%.

Exeter win: 52%. Accrington win: 21%. Draw: 27%.

3. Exeter v Accrington - home win

Exeter win: 52%. Accrington win: 21%. Draw: 27%.

Fleetwood win: 38%. Lincoln win: 28%. Draw: 34%.

4. Fleetwood v Lincoln - home win

Fleetwood win: 38%. Lincoln win: 28%. Draw: 34%.

