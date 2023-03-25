Pompey could be just four points off the play-offs come 5pm this evening.

That’s the tantalising prospect that awaits John’s Mousinho’s side ahead of their League One game against Port Vale today.

It reinforces growing optimism that a top six-finish should not be sneered at, with the Blues then having six more games to produce what many believed was unimaginable just weeks ago.

But what are the chances of Pompey making it three wins in a row against today’s visitors and enhancing that belief?

Well, we consulted the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com to find out.

Here’s how they see today’s Fratton Park game going, along with the outcomes of the other matches taking place in League One today and tomorrow.

