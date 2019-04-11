Togetherness the key as Portsmouth Women build up impressive run of results

Portmouth Women’s manager Jay Sadler insists the togetherness of the team makes them stronger.

The Blues were 2-0 winners against a tough Gillingham side who kept the game goalless at half-time last weekend, writes Ben Pett.

Goals from Katie James and Eilidh Currie ensured Sadler’s side made it four wins in four matches.

The manager was pleased with the way his players stuck at it in a difficult game.

He said: ‘The togetherness is important and our unity makes us stronger and every game the players keep coming up with the answers to win.

‘After getting the 2-0 lead it was all about heart, desire and determination in the last 20 minutes and I can’t fault that from our players.

‘We know it wasn’t our greatest performance, especially the first half when we struggled to string three passes together and our support play wasn’t tight enough.

'We asked a lot of the girls through the transition and we were too sloppy and slow resulting in Gillingham hurting us in certain areas of the pitch.’

Portsmouth are now four games unbeaten since their last defeat to Cardiff and Sadler feels his side have shown resilience to grind results out.

He added: ‘Every week we ask different questions of these players and they continuously give us the answers and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

‘Defensively we were smart and we look strong and narrow and we can take some positives from this game going forward.’

Next up Pompey Women face fourth-placed Oxford United on Sunday in the FA Women’s National League southern premier division at Oxford City Football Club (2pm).