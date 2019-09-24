Tom Naylor declared fit - but two Portsmouth changes against Southampton

Have your say

Tom Naylor has been declared fit to skipper Pompey in the south-coast derby.

The midfielder was yesterday rated as 50/50 by manager Kenny Jackett after collecting two different injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

However, he convinced the Blues boss of his availability this morning to be included in this evening’s starting line-up against Southampton.

Jackett has made two changes to the side which suffered that abject loss at Adams Park.

Brett Pitman and Ryan Williams earn recalls, replacing Andy Cannon and the suspended Ellis Harrison.

However, there is no starting spot for Gareth Evans, who must remain content for a place on the bench.

Elsewhere, Isle of Wight youngster Leon Maloney is called up to feature among the substitutes.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Hawkins, Haunstrup, Close, Naylor, Williams, Pitman, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Downing, Cannon, McCrorie, Evans, Maloney.