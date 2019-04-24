Have your say

Tom Naylor has been crowned Pompey’s Players’ Player of the Season.

The midfielder was tonight presented with the accolade at the Blues’ end of season dinner.

Naylor has been a pivotal member of Kenny Jackett’s promotion-chasing side since arriving from Burton last summer.

And the 27-year-old’s impressive displays have been recognised by his team-mates, who named him as their star performer.

Naylor was among a number of award recipients at this evening’s event, held in Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge.

Young Player of the Season was handed to Ronan Curtis, following an outstanding entry into the Football League.

Chosen by Kenny Jackett, qualification consisted of those aged 23 and under.

And it was former Derry City winger Curtis who received his manager’s nod after 12 goals in 45 Pompey appearances.

Elsewhere, Pompey Women’s Player of the Year, as nominated by Eric Colborne, was Jade Bradley.

The midfielder has caught the eye with a succession of impressive performances since moving from QPR in July.

Scholar Of The Year, as selected by Academy head Mark Kelly, went to Joe Dandy.

The defender, who is currently injured, attended the first-team training camp in Cork last summer.

He has subsequently made eight Academy appearances this campaign, while also featured on loan with the Rocks.

Dandy, who can operate at right-back or centre-half, is nearing the end of his second-year as an apprentice.

Finally, Lee Brown has been recognised as the club’s Player in the Community.

The summer arrival from Bristol Rovers has established himself as a big presence inside the Fratton Park dressing room.

The left-back has made 47 appearances and on Monday provided the corner which resulted in Naylor’s headed equaliser against Coventry.

He was also among the successful penalty takers in the Checkatrade Trophy shoot-out triumph over Sunderland.

All were honoured at last night’s gala dinner, at which former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar was an entertaining guest speaker.

The function was attended by Jackett and his Pompey squad, along with the Checkatrade Trophy.