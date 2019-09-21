Have your say

Tom Naylor is certain Pompey have one of the best squads in League One despite their slow start to the season.

Kenny Jackett’s men aim for just a second victory in the division at Wycombe on Saturday.

Pompey have garnered just six points from as many matches and lie 18th in the table.

They’ve had an interrupted start, though, with three games already postponed.

The Blues have designs on promotion after suffering play-off semi-final defeat last term.

Naylor firmly believes Jackett’s troops will again be challenging at the top end of the table.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the captain feels a success against Wycombe can light the touch paper for the Blues’ promotion push.

Naylor said: ‘If you look at our team, we’re one of the best in the league on paper.

‘It is a hard division, League One. We just need to get going and need a win. Once we get that then everyone will be flying.

‘If you look at the start, it has been tricky because we’ve had three games called off.

‘The table doesn't look pretty but we haven’t had those three games. If we won those, we’d be up there.

‘It has been a frustrating start, different to last season, but teams last season didn’t have a very good start and they’re in the Championship.

‘We had a chat on Thursday and we need to go on a winning run of 2-3 games.

‘Then the confidence is sky-high, there’ll be no turning back and we’ll start climbing up the table.’

Pompey went four league games without a win following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

Naylor admits there’s been a sombre mood around the Blues’ Roko training ground – although team spirit remains high.

He added: ‘We just need one good win or any win really just to get us started.

‘It has been a slow season, we should have won a few games we haven’t and that’s the main frustrating thing.

‘Our team spirit has always been there. It's not very nice drawing games you should be winning and everyone will be down in the dumps if we don’t win.

‘No-one likes losing or drawing but when we do win then everyone is buzzing. That’s the way football is.’