Tom Naylor saluted the Pompey belief which inspired them to a 2-1 triumph over Coventry.

The Blues headed into the interval 1-0 down following a below-par first-half display in today’s televised encounter.

That remained the case until the 66th minute, when Tom Naylor headed home Lee Brown’s right-wing corner.

Then, seven minutes from time, Brett Pitman capped the fightback with a first-time left-footed shot as Fratton Park erupted.

For the second-successive match, Kenny Jackett’s gutsy side claimed a 2-1 success having struggled for long periods against testing opposition.

But a seventh-consecutive league win leaves them tantalisingly three victories away from the Championship.

Naylor said: ‘It’s one of those results where you are thinking “Is it going to come, is it going to come?” and finally it did.

‘For my goal, I was free and if it was on the money I was going to score – then Pitts got the winner.

‘The first half was frustrating, we were trying our best to sort it out and just had to hang in there, everyone knows in the second half we are better.

‘We were trying our best to get tight and couldn’t do it in the first half, we needed to rectify that and make sure we were better after the break.

‘At half-time we said if we could get one goal back we were going to go on and win it. We believe.

‘The character we have in the changing room is brilliant and we knew once we got one back we’d win the game – and we did.

‘I thought we had the momentum and chances to win, then the keeper punched it to Pitts and there’s only one place where that was going. A great finish.’