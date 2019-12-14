Tom Naylor lashed out at Pompey’s woeful Accrington defeat and admitted: We didn’t want it enough.

The Blues today slumped to a 4-1 loss at the League One strugglers following three goals in a wretched 14-minute second-half spell.

Accrington also twice hit the post as the hosts tore into a makeshift back four devastated by injury and unavailability.

And Pompey’s skipper conceded the display was not good enough.

Naylor said: ‘We just weren't good enough all over the pitch.

‘We got that goal to make it 1-0 and had a few chances to make it two, but all over the pitch I don't think we wanted it - and they did.

Skipper Tom Naylor was critical of Pompey following today's 4-1 defeat at Accrington. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘For his own goal, I was looking at Ellis, I was right behind it and the wind took it straight away, we couldn’t do much, he tried to clear it and it has gone straight into the goal.

‘The other goals were avoidable, we were not good enough.

‘We said at half-time the second goal would be massive and they got it and it went from there.

‘We were all over the place really, we didn’t have a structure after going down to 2-1.

‘We just have to learn from it and must upbeat and confident going into the next game after being 10 matches unbeaten.’