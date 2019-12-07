Have your say

Tom Naylor returns from injury to captain Pompey against Peterborough this afternoon.

The midfielder missed four matches with a hamstring injury, all fixtures won by the Blues.

However, he has instantly been restored to the team following his return to fitness, replacing Anton Walkes in a holding role.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harness returns to the bench following two recent cup outings, including the Leasing.com Trophy winner over Northampton in the week.

And Brandon Haunstrup remains right-back, despite Ross McCrorie’s availability following injury.

Pompey have no room in their match-day 18 for Andy Cannon and James Bolton.

Meanwhile, former Pompey players Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson line-up for Peterborough.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Burgess, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Raggett, Walkes, McCrorie, Harness, Downing.