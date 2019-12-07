Tom Naylor returns from injury to captain Pompey against Peterborough this afternoon.
The midfielder missed four matches with a hamstring injury, all fixtures won by the Blues.
However, he has instantly been restored to the team following his return to fitness, replacing Anton Walkes in a holding role.
Elsewhere, Marcus Harness returns to the bench following two recent cup outings, including the Leasing.com Trophy winner over Northampton in the week.
And Brandon Haunstrup remains right-back, despite Ross McCrorie’s availability following injury.
Pompey have no room in their match-day 18 for Andy Cannon and James Bolton.
Meanwhile, former Pompey players Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson line-up for Peterborough.
Pompey: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Burgess, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.
Subs: Bass, Pitman, Raggett, Walkes, McCrorie, Harness, Downing.