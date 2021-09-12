Pompey fans took to Twitter to praise Gavin Bazunu after MK Dons defeat photograph:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

One of the main talking points was the Blues’ lack of goals after only four goals so far this season. The barren run for the Fratton Park outfit continued this weekend as MK Dons were 1-0 victors at Stadium MK.

There were special mentions for Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu too, who continued his strong form to shine throughout.

Read below to see the top tweets following yesterday’s defeat:

@AndyFord33107: The set up at Milton Keynes has changed so as the players come out to the coach in a sectioned off area. Fair play to the #Pompey players and management who to a man came out to do photos & autographs with the fans. Would have been easy to just slip away after a defeat.

@wayneharrispfc: Our 3 league wins have been underwhelming against sides who will not be challenging come the end of the season. Our 2 defeats have been against sides who will be challenging. Mid-table like form but September is no time to make a blueprint. 4 goals is what concerns me! #Pompey

@dazza_nics: It’s an honour to be able to watch Bazunu at this level live! The lad is head and shoulders above! #Pompey

@RoryPeter7: Sounds like Bazunu is living up to his name as the greatest keeper of all time. #pompey

@smilersteve1: We are 6 games into the season. We've lost two of those. There are still 40 games left. We are above Shefd Wed and Rotherham on goal difference and won more games then Ipswich. Let's all stop panicking. #Pompey

@JamesR02_: 363 minutes without scoring a league one goal. That is extremely worrying #Pompey