The midfielder spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Fratton Park from Tottenham.

It represented White's first real experience of first-team football, having played only twice for Spurs in cup competitions previously.

White scored once in 22 appearances as the Blues narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amiable teenager relished every second of his time on the south coast.

However, he was gutted Pompey couldn't yield a spot in the top six to extend their season into the play-offs.

White told Tottenham's website: ‘The games at Spurs definitely helped me in making a dream come true and then going on loan to Portsmouth, which is another massive club.

‘Getting the opportunity to play there and learning with some top players and top managers, I’ve just loved it. It’s been a massive learning curve – in a really positive way.

Harvey White celebrates scoring for Pompey against Oxford. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘As soon as I got to Portsmouth in January, on the first day, everyone made me feel welcome. I enjoyed training, we got to the first game against AFC Wimbledon, I played in it, we won 4-0 which always helps and then I pushed on from there, training every week, I was in the gym quite a bit and just playing a lot of football.

‘Compared to development squad games, it was a lot more competitive because you’re playing for people’s livelihoods – that was always in the back of my head.

‘You’re also playing for players’ careers because those players – and me as well – want to play at the top so if it means promotion, if it means play-offs, for some players, that might be the highest level they’ve played at so far.

‘Going there and making 22 appearances, I started six of them, played three full lots of 90 minutes and scored one goal, so it was great for me, but I was just gutted that we didn’t get into the play-offs because that would have topped off a really good loan and got us closer to promotion.

‘I was gutted in that respect because as a team, we deserved it. We went through a lot of injuries and suspensions, I feel like we did deserve to be in the play-offs but it wasn’t meant to be.

‘I’m sure Portsmouth will get back to where they should be though – and that’s at the top.’

Kenny Jackett was the man responsible for bringing White to Pompey in January.

However, just two months later, he was replaced by Danny Cowley in the Fratton Park driving seat.

White had to prove himself again to a new manager, which he duly did.

Cowley has already made enquiries about the England youth international potentially returning for the 2021-22 campaign.

And White revealed looks forward to seeing everyone again in the future.

He added: ‘I feel like I’m quite good at getting on well with everyone but I had to show the new manager when he came in that I was ready to play because he didn’t put me in the squad for his first game against Ipswich.

‘I was disappointed, but then I got my head down and showed on the training pitch that I could be part of the squad. That’s what I’ve realised most, that it’s a team sport – you’ve got to be individually focused on getting in the squad first of all and then once you’re in the squad, keep your spot.

‘Sometimes it’s going to be a tough game but you’ve got to find ways to shine, play well and keep your place.

‘Now that the season is over, obviously, I’ve thanked them all in person but I just want to say thank you very much to everyone at Portsmouth on the record for all that they’ve done for me.