Micky Mellon admitted Ben Close’s latest cracker killed Tranmere.

The League One new boys fell to a 2-0 loss at Fratton Park as Pompey picked up their first league win of the season.

Close’s superb 30-yard hit set the Blues on their way in 27th mintute and Mellon knew that was a key moment.

The Rovers boss feels it’s a steep learning curve for his side as they adjust to a new level after promotion.

He told www.tranmererovers.co.uk said: ‘There needed to be a consistency of our performance over the course of the game and we lost the first goal which was a cracker.

‘Any opportunities we had to get forward into the final third, we had to show a bit more composure and have a bit more quality.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We lose a goal from a set play as well and again it is just about consistency in performance over the 90 minutes.

‘I spoke to the lads and I said we have to improve on our consistency and our performance in a game. At times we showed good moments but the game carries on and we still have to be better.

‘At certain moments we showed that we need improvements and that’s what it’s going to be all about this league.’

Despite defeat, midfielder David Perkins could see development for his side after their opening-day loss against Rochdale.

He added: ‘There’s been an improvement from last week and hopefully there will be an improvement again with a win next week.

‘We caused them a few problems in the first-half but as soon as they got their goal changes the game and the crowd got on top, so it was always going to be tough.

‘It was disappointing to concede in the manner that we did but that’s football.

‘We know it’s going to be a difficult season and we’re getting used to this level, the sooner we’ll get used to it the better but we’re looking forward to coming to places like this.’