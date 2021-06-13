Transfer Gossip: Former Pompey target George Edmundson staying at Rangers after club reject offers from English clubs
It’s fair to say that one-time Pompey target George Edmundson’s Rangers dream hasn’t gone to plan to date.
Since turning his back in a £600,000 switch to Fratton Park in 2019 as then boss Kenny Jackett pursued a replacement for Matt Clarke, the 23-year-old has made just 17 appearances for the Gers.
Only two of them arrived last term, with his one substitute appearance in the league not enough to warrant a Scottish Premiership winner’s medal.
Indeed, the centre-back wasn’t even at Ibrox when Steven Gerrard’s side broke Celtic’s stronghold on the crown and ended a 10-year wait to be crowned champions.
Instead, the 23-year-old was lining up for Derby after moving to the Championship outfit on loan in January.
Incidentally, he played alongside former Fratton favourite Clarke – who is on loan at the County Ground from Brighton – seven times as the Rams secured their second-tier status on the final day of the season.
With Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Leon Balogun, Jack Simpson and Nikola Katic all ahead of the former Oldham man in the Rangers pecking order last season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the player who signed a four-year deal at Ibrox after turning down Pompey.
The Blues still have head of recruitment Phil Boardman at Fratton Park – someone who was heavily involved in the bid to land Edmundson two years ago – irrespective of Danny Cowley’s recent permanent appointment.
According to Football Insider, several English clubs have lodged bids for the defender.
But it’s understood that Gerrard has so far rejected those attempts to lure Edmundson away.
Paul Downing, who Pompey turned to after Edmundson’s snub, is just one of several players who remain from that transfer window spending spree – players who will be eating into the Fratton Park boss’ budget.
A Pompey follow-up would be extremely unlikely.
And even if it was something the Blues wanted to explore again, Rangers look as if they aren’t prepared to let Edmundson go just yet.