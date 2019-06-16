Have your say

Ex-Pompey loanee James Vaughan is reportedly a target for Bradford.

The 30-year-old is a free agent following his release from Wigan at the season’s end.

And, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Vaughan is interesting Bradford, who were last season relegated from League One.

Certainly the former Everton man will not be returning to Fratton Park, after a frustrating spell on the south coast.

The 30-year-old featured just 11 times in a disappointing Pompey loan spell during the second half of the season.

That period consisted of just two first-team starts – and no goals.

Vaughan’s final appearance was as an impressive second-half substitute against Sunderland in the play-off semi-final second leg at Fratton Park last month.