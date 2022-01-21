In the week where Pompey announced their second winter acquisition in Tyler Walker, a number of their League One rivals are looking to bolster their ranks.

Here’s the latest transfer rumours across the third tier

Johnson reluctant on former striker

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been revealed Sunderland’s move for free agent Jermain Defoe may have stalled due to manager Lee Johnson’s reluctance on a deal.

According to reports, the Black Cats hierarchy have given a move the green light with funds available to sign the former Spurs and Pompey hitman.

However, the signing may have hit a stumbling block due to the former Bristol City head coach’s reservations over bringing him to the North East at this stage of the season.

But a move hasn’t been completely ruled out just yet.

Ex-Pompey striker Jermain Defoe has gained League One admirers this month. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Charlton move for Defoe

Meanwhile, Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed he is interested in signing veteran hotshot Jermain Defoe this month.

The Addicks boss said: ‘He’s obviously had an unbelievable career and he is one of the best strikers I’ve ever played with. He is the best finisher I’ve ever seen. So when a player like that comes available, of course it is of interest. You have to have a little look at it. That is as far as it has gone so far.’

‘It’s one you have to take seriously. I would assume a whole host of clubs will be after his services.

‘Having seen over the last few years the goals that he still scores and the impact that he has had at a club like Rangers, how would you not be interested?’

The former Pompey striker’s future remains unclear, however, with Sunderland, Ipswich and Oxford United also keen on his signature.

Wigan miss out on Blades starlet

Wigan are to miss out on Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, with the starlet poised for a permanent move to Hull.

Leam Richardson was keen to bring the 21-year-old to the DW Stadium this winter, following his strong form in League One for the Tigers on loan last season.

But Slater is closing in on a return to Grant McCann’s side for the second half of the Championship season and beyond.

The Latics may not be too disheartened, though, after taking advantage of Derby’s transfer misery by snatching Graeme Shinnie earlier this week.

Tug-of-war for Mendez-Laing

Sheffield Wednesday face the prospect of losing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, with the forward’s contract expiring this weekend.

The former Cardiff man signed a short-term contract in November following his Middlesbrough release, and has emerged as a new fans-favourite at Hillsborough.

But with fresh terms yet to be agreed with the Owls, the club’s league rivals are waiting to pounce if talks collapse – with Wigan interested, according to reports.

Irons watching over Wednesday youngster

West Ham have reportedly joined the race for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Bailey Cadamarteri.

David Moyes and his team of scouts have cast a magnifying glass over the 16-year-old in recent weeks, as the former Manchester United boss looks to revamp his youth ranks.

And the forward could join Armstrong Okoflex, Pierre Ekwah Elimby, Thierry Nevers, Brian Kinnear and Levi Laing at the London Stadium.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron