The Ipswich midfielder is set to hold talks with Russell Martin's side, according to Football Insider, after Scott Fraser moved in the opposite direction last night.

The Blues were credited with interest in Bishop earlier in the summer transfer window as Danny Cowley continues his recruitment drive.

Ipswich''s Teddy Bishop has been linked with Pompey. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, reports suggest Bishop is primed to join the Dons, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ipswich manager Paul Cook.

Despite scoring four goals in 38 games in the 2020-21 season, Cook doesn’t see Bishop in his plans ahead of the Tractor Boys’ third attempt to escape the third tier.

Lincoln were also supposedly keen.

Ipswich last night swooped for MK Dons talisman Fraser.