Transfer Gossip: MK Dons 'poised' to beat Portsmouth and Lincoln to Ipswich midfielder
Pompey-linked Teddy Bishop is 'poised' to join MK Dons.
The Ipswich midfielder is set to hold talks with Russell Martin's side, according to Football Insider, after Scott Fraser moved in the opposite direction last night.
The Blues were credited with interest in Bishop earlier in the summer transfer window as Danny Cowley continues his recruitment drive.
The head coach was tight-lipped when asked about the 24-year-old but did admit he is a 'nice footballer' whose career he knew well.
However, reports suggest Bishop is primed to join the Dons, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ipswich manager Paul Cook.
Despite scoring four goals in 38 games in the 2020-21 season, Cook doesn’t see Bishop in his plans ahead of the Tractor Boys’ third attempt to escape the third tier.
Lincoln were also supposedly keen.
Ipswich last night swooped for MK Dons talisman Fraser.
The creative midfielder was snapped up for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year deal at Portman Road.