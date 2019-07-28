Have your say

John Marquis is on Pompey’s shopping list, reports suggest.

According to MailOnline, the Doncaster striker is a target for Kenny Jackett this summer.

John Marquis is a reported Pompey target. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Championship new-boys Charlton are also said to be keen on the 27-year-old, who’d cost at least £1m.

Marquis has forged himself a reputation as one of the most prolific goalscorers in League One.

He netted 26 times last season, with 22 arriving in the third tier, as Donny suffered play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Charlton.

In total, Marquis has bagged 67 times in 153 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit following his arrival from Millwall in 2016

The Lewisham-born ace has a year remaining on his Keepmoat Stadium deal but MailOnline says he’s keen to move back down south to be nearer to family with his wife expecting a baby.

He missed Darren Moore’s side’s 2-2 pre-season draw with Hull yesterday, with Doncaster Free Press reporting it was because of personal reasons.

Marquis had a short spell on loan at Fratton Park in 2013, scoring one goal in five appearances.

It was Jackett who gave the green light for that move when in charge at Millwall.

Pompey have already signed striker Ellis Harrison for £450,000 from Ipswich this summer, while Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman are Jackett’s other strike options.

The Blues also brought in versatile forward Marcus Harness for a fee approaching £1m earlier this month.