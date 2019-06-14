Have your say

Pompey and Sunderland are battling it out for Plymouth striker Freddie Ladapo.

That’s according to Plymouth Live, who also claim both clubs are ‘close to agreeing a fee in the region of £500,000’ for the 26-year-old.

Ladapo scored 19 goals in 49 apperances for the Pilgrims last term – but it wasn’t enough to prevent them being relegated to League Two.

That strike rate has reportedly alerted both Pompey and Sunderland, with the duo apparently keen to renew interest that first emerged in January.

Plymouth Live also claim both the Blues and Black Cats had bids turned down for the front man back in the last transfer window.

Championship Brentford have a ‘long-standing’ interest in the player, while several Scottish Premiership clubs also have Ladapo on their radar.

Ladapo signed a two-year contract with Argyle last summer.