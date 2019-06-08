Have your say

Jason Pearce is the latest centre-back to be linked with Pompey.

According to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam, Kenny Jackett is keen to bring the ex-Blues captain back to Fratton Park this summer.

However, League One rivals Sunderland and Oxford United are also supposedly interested in the Charlton defender.

Pearce graduated through the academy ranks at Pompey before moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2007.

The centre-half was then sold back to the Blues four years later. Although Michael Appleton’s side couldn’t avoid relegation from the Championship, Pearce had an impressive season.

He was made skipper after Liam Lawrence was loaned to Cardiff and scooped The News/ Sports Mail of the Season award before he left for Leeds.

Jason Pearce has been linked with Pompey. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Following a two-year spell at Wigan, Pearce has spent the past three campaigns at Charlton and helped them clinch League One promotion via play-off final victory over Sunderland last month.

The 31-year-old made 28 appearances in all competitions last term and came on as a half-time substitute in the Wembley triumph.

Pearce has one year remained on his contract at The Valley.

Pompey have prioritised at least one centre-back this summer, with Jack Whatmough out until the new year with a long-term knee injury.

Jason Pearce with The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season trophy. Picture: Steve Reid

However, the likely departure of Matt Clarke means two could arrive.

And Pearce – who‘s previously told The News he wants a Fratton Park return before he retires – is reportedly one of those.

The Blues have outgoing Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer on their radar.

Any potential deal with him will have to wait until the international break is over, though, as he's currently away on international duty with Wales.

The likes of Curtis Tilt (Blackpool), George Edmundson (Oldham) and Paul Downing (free agent) have also been mentioned.