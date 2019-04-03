Have your say

Pompey are one of three clubs weighing a move for Cardiff defender Ryan Pryce this summer, according to HITC Sport.

Championship outfit Hull and the Blues’ League One rivals Fleetwood are also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old full-back.

Pryce has failed to make a single appearance for Neil Warnock’s side in the Premier League since joining last summer.

But the attacking full-back is a regular for the club’s under-23s.

The 20-year-old made the move to the Bluebirds from Welsh Premier League side The New Saints.

That came after the defender had impressed several English top-flight clubs at Jamie Vardy V9 academy trials.

But Pryce is out of contract this summer and is waiting to see whether Cardiff will offer him a new deal.

However, several Football League clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation – and he could be a free agent should he leave the Bluebirds at the end of the season.