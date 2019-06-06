Have your say

Pompey are reportedly interested in Curtis Tilt.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, the Blues have identified the Seasiders centre-back has a possible replacement for Matt Clarke.

Pompey are set to lose their prized asset this summer after failing to be promoted from League One, with Brighton leading the race for his signature.

It means a void will need filling in central defence and Tilt is supposedly on Pompey’s radar.

The 27-year-old featured 42 times last season, scoring four goals, and helped Terry McPhillips’ side to a 10th-place finish.

Last summer, Ipswich were interested in the former Wrexham defender but then-manager Gary Bowyer slapped a £1m price tag on Tilt.

With a year left on his Bloomfield Road contract, however, that’s likely to have lowered.

Tilt is also on Rotherham’s shopping list this summer, with assistant-boss Richie Barker revealing they’re keen following their relegation from the Championship.

Pompey also have Tom Lockyer on their radar this summer.

The former Bristol Rovers skipper turned down a new deal at the Memorial Stadium and is seeking a new challenge.

Lockyer is currently away on international duty with Wales so any move will have to wait until after their Euros 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Hull are also apparently after the 24-year-old.

Paul Downing is speaking to numerous League One clubs after being released by Blackburn.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster.

Rovers are keen to sign Downing on a permanent basis.

Oldham defender George Edmunson has also been linked with a move to Fratton Park.