Pompey are keeping an eye on Cheltenham’s Ryan Broom.

That’s according to Gloucester Live, who claim the Blues face competition from Burton and Peterborough for the 23-year-old midfielder.

The report says that Posh boss Darren Ferguson was at Whaddon Road on Tuesday night to take in the Robins’ 3-0 win over Macclesfield in League Two.

Broom’s performance saw him named man of the match, with a goal and assist recorded in the convincing victory.

That took his personal tally for the season to six goals and four assists as the League One trio weigh up a January move for the former Bristol Rovers man.

Broom has been playing in a No10 role for Cheltenham this season but played most of last season at right-wing-back.

Cheltenham's Ryan Broom Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He’s made 63 appearances for the Robins following his release by Rovers at the end of the 2017-18 season and signed a new two-year contract in the summer.

The Newport-born ace played 13 times for Eastleigh in the 2017-18 season during a loan spell at the Silverlake Stadium.