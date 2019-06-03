Have your say

Pompey are reportedly interested in Motherwell midfielder Alex Gorrin.

That’s according to website Football Insider, who claim the Spaniard will leave Fir Park on a free transfer this month.

Ipswich are also rumoured to be keen on a player who made 25 appearances in all competitions for Well last season.

However, any potential suitor will have to see off stiff competition to land the former Sunderland youth-team player, with Polish side Lech Poznan and MLS outfits Atlanta United and Toronto FC apparently in the hunt, too.

Gorrin signed for Motherwell last season on a free transfers, after departing Romanian side Sepsi.

The 25-year-old has also enjoyed spells at Boavista and Wellington.