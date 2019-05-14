Oldham defender George Edmundson is the latest player to be linked with a move to Pompey.

According to the Shields Gazette, the 21-year-old centre-half is interesting Blues boss Kenny Jackett, despite a reported price tag of £450,000.

But it’s not just Pompey who have been credited with a move for a player with 79 Football League appearances under his belt.

Some sources state Glasgow Rangers are leading the chase for his signature, with the Scottish Sun reporting that he has already enjoyed a VIP trip north of the border to see the set-up at Steven Gerrard’s outfit.

Meanwhile, Sunderland, Stoke, Hull, Preston and Fleetwood are also apparently watching with interest.

Jackett was last week linked with a move for another centre-half – Coventry’s Jordan Willis.