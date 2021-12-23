The Blues are said to have entered the race for the 19-year-old left-back – who is thought to be available for loan this winter, says journalist Pete O’Rouke on Twitter.

The loan market looks set to be a key avenue the for 43-year-old to go down to strengthen his side for their play-off charge.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bondswell has trained with both Steve Bruce’s and Eddie Howe’s Magpies first team this season, and has continually impressed.

And the latter has now given the green light to a potential temporary departure, to expose him to the rigours of first-team football.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest, the youngster joined RB Leipzig in Germany in 2018 – before signing at St James’ Park in 2020 via a loan spell in Holland.

The left-back featured for Bruce throughout pre-season, and played against fellow League One side Doncaster in a 3-2 victory – coming on as a substitute.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is ready to let reported Pompey target Matthew Bondswell leave Newcastle on loan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He’s also made 11 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, and has registered two assists in black and white.

Although the 19-year-old ticks a number of the club’s transfer window boxes, the Blues are already strong in the left-back department.

Lee Brown and Liam Vincent are both closing in on injury returns, while Connor Ogilvie may return to his usual surroundings when Clark Robertson is fit.

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.