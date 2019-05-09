Pompey are reportedly showing an interest in Coventry defender Jordan Willis.

That’s according to Coventry Live, who claim the centre-back is set to leave the Sky Blues on a free transfer this summer.

However, it’s been stated Kenny Jackett will have to overcome several obstacles if he is to bring the Coventry Academy graduate to Fratton Park.

It is believed the 24-year-old is keen to test himself in the Championship, after making more than 200 appearances for the League One outfit.

But with the Blues’ having to go through the play-offs to guarantee promotion to the second tier of English football, they could ultimately miss out.

There’s also the small matter of the other clubs apparently interested in acquiring Willis’ services.

According to Coventry Live, newly-promoted Luton are favourites to pick him up on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Hull and Derby have also been linked with the centre-half.