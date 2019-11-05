Pompey are monitoring Motherwell midfielder Liam Polworth, according to the Daily Record.

The midfielder had impressed after making the switch to Fir Park in the summer, after nearly nine years with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He has made 16 appearances and scored one goal for the Steelmen, who currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership table.

Reports in Scotland claim Kenny Jackett’s scouting team have been keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old, with the Blues set to continue assessing the former Scotland under-21 international ahead of the January transfer window.

Last week The News revealed Jackett is set to discuss Pompey’s winter transfer strategy with directors Eric Eisner and Andy Redman during their current visit to the club from America.

And yesterday the manager admitted he had several irons in the fire ahead of the window opening in the new year – although added that he didn’t foresee major changes to his current squad.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Polworth Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Last month, reports emerged that Pompey were keeping an eye on Cheltenham’s Ryan Broom.