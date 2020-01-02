Have your say

Pompey are ‘braced’ for interest in Brandon Haunstrup, reports suggest.

According to Mail Online, the Waterlooville lad had caught the eye of Championship, League One and Scottish Premiership clubs before suffering a knee injury.

Haunstrup, 23, started five successive games in a right-back role before limping during stoppage-time of Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough on December 7.

He’s been sidelined since and is set to return at the end of this month at the earliest.

Haunstrup, who’s been at Fratton Park since he was six, is out of contract at the end of the season.

While boss Kenny Jackett hinted he wants to keep the academy graduate, he’s been behind Lee Brown in the left-back pecking order for the past one-and-a-half campaigns.

Brandon Haunstrup. Picture: Joe Pepler

In total, Haunstrup has made 55 appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal.