Pompey are ‘doing a deal’ to sign Birmingham left-back Steve Seddon on loan.

That’s according to The Sun’s transfer gossip expert Alan Nixon, with the Blues currently short of left-sided defenders.

Seddon has made five appearances for Pep Clotet’s side this season – one of which was in Birmingham’s 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round defeat at Fratton Park in August.

The 22-year-old hasn't been included in a match-day squad since August 25, however.

Pompey currently have both Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) sidelined until the end of this month at the earliest.

Anton Walkes has deputised in the past five games.

As a result, Kenny Jackett is reportedly showing interest in Seddon, who’s previously had loan spells at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.

Nixon wrote on Twitter: ‘Portsmouth. Doing a deal for left back Steve Seddon from Birmingham City. Been on loan at Stevenage in past.’

Haunstrup himself has apparently caught the eye of Championship, League One and Scottish Premiership clubs.