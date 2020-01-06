Have your say

Pompey striker Brett Pitman is being linked with a move to League Two leaders Swindon.

National reports suggest the Robins could move for the Blues forward as they prepare for on-loan top-scorer Eoin Doyle potentially returning to parent club Bradford.

Former Pompey striker Doyle has been in top form for Richie Wellens’ side this term, netting 23 goals in 26 outings.

However, he could be recalled by the Bantams, who currently sit fourth in League Two – six points behind Swindon in the race for promotion.

If Bradford boss Gary Bowyer does opt to bring the Irishman back to Valley Parade, it’s been suggested Swindon could swoop for Pitman as his replacement.



Although, the Robins could face competition from Plymouth, who are also being linked with the 31-year-old.

Former club captain Pitman has scored 41 goals in 99 appearances for Pompey since arriving from Ipswich in the summer of 2017.

However, he’s been on the fringes of things this term, featuring only 16 times and scoring four goals for Kenny Jackett’s side.

His last appearance came as a 72nd-minute substitute in the 3-1 league defeat at MK Dons on December 29.

Pitman’s last start came in the EFL Trophy win against Northampton on December 3, while the last time he began a League One game was against Gillingham on October 12 – a match that ended goalless.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Pitman has 166 league goals to his name.

If a move to the County ground fails to materialise, Swindon are also reportedly monitoring former Fratton favourite Marc McNulty’s situation at Sunderland.

The Robins currently have four ex-Pompey players on their books – Doyle, Danny Rose, Dion Donohue and Lloyd Isgrove.

Academy product Adam May is also presently on loan at the County Ground.