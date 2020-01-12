Have your say

Pompey have been linked Rochdale’s Ollie Rathbone.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are one of four clubs ‘plotting a move’ for the midfielder.

League One promotion rivals Sunderland and Ipswich Town have also been linked, along with Championship side Blackburn.

Rathbone moved to Spotland in 2016, having previously been in Manchester United's youth ranks.

He’s made 25 appearances and scored two goals for the Dale this season and was named man of the match in their 1-1 FA Cup third-round draw against Newcastle earlier this month.

Rathbone’s form has apparently caught the attention of Pompey – although they've already bolstered their engine-room options during the January transfer window.

Rochdale's Ollie Rathbone battles for possession with Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cameron McGeehan was recruited on loan from Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

The Blues also have Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Andy Cannon – who arrived from Rochdale a year ago – and Ross McCrorie who can operate in the middle of the park.

Along with McGeehanm, Kenny Jackett has signed Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from Birmingham and Bromley respectively this month, while Anton Walkes left to join Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee.

It is understood Pompey are targeting right-back Dimitri Cavare from Barnsley.