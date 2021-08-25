They claim the Blues, along with League One rivals Wigan and Scottish side Hearts are all keen on the out-of-favour Robins defender.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley has made it clear of his desire to bring in an additional centre-half before the transfer window slams shut just under a week from now.

Moore, 24, who has been capped by England at various age group levels, would fit the bill for the Blues.

The former Lens defender has made 60 appearances for the Robins since his arrival at the club in August 2016.

However, he has failed to feature in the Championship since Nigel Pearson was named boss in February.

Moore was at least handed a run-out in the Carabao Cup against Forest Green earlier this month, but he and Bristol City would likely be open to the possibility of a switch.

One stumbling block for Pompey could be the fact the Robins defender defender still has two years to run on the new three-year contract he signed last October.

Bristol City centre-back Taylor Moore. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images