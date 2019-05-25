Have your say

Pompey aren’t known for being ‘big payers’ when it comes to players’ wages.

And Bristol Rovers are leading the way along with Blackpool in pursuit of defender Ryan Edwards, according to The Sun’s transfer gossip expert Alan Nixon.

Nixon suggested the Blues don’t push the boundaries when it comes to wage offers, as they look to operate on a level footing.

But he stated that’s something they would need to do if they are to land out-of-contract MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke.

When asked if Kenny Jackett is interested in Aneke on social media, he said: ’Pompey aren’t known for being big payers.

‘So it’s possible. But probably means someone (is) going to finance it.’

Pompey have also been linked Plymouth’s out-of-contract defender Edwards.

But Nixon feels other League One sides are showing more interest than the Blues.

He added on Edwards: ‘Looks like Bristol Rovers and Blackpool are most serious about him. As a starter.’