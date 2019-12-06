Craig MacGillivray is being monitored by Glasgow Rangers, reports suggest.

According to the Scottish Sun, Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard could make a swoop for the Pompey keeper during next month’s January transfer window to challenge No1 stopper Allan McGregor.

And there’s also apparent interest from Championship duo Huddersfield and Birmingham, who’s valued at £2.5m

MacGillivray has been an ultra-consistent performers for the Blues since he was recruited from Shrewsbury on a free transfer in June 2018.

He’s kept 24 clean sheets in 76 appearances, with his fine form earning him a breakthrough into the Scotland set-up.

However, it was only yesterday that MacGillivray told The News he can fulfil his ambitions at Fratton Park.

Craig MacGillivray Picture: Daniel Chesterton

He said: ‘Looking at the next stage up, of course you want to play there and I would love to – hopefully with Portsmouth as well.

‘I’ve said it all along since I’ve been here that this is not a League One club.

‘At bare minimum, it is a Championship club. You look at some of the clubs in the Premier League in terms of stature and (Pompey) should be in the Premier League, really.’