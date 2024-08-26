Transfer latest: Portsmouth 'finalising' loan deal for West Ham midfielder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sky Sports claim the Blues are ‘close to finalising a deal’ that will see the 20-year-old spend the 2024-25 Championship season at PO4.
A ‘formal announcement is expected soon’ - a line on their live transfer Transfer Centre states.
A product of the Hammers’ youth set-up, the England Under-20 international is the younger brother of former Blues defender Dan Potts, who made five loan apearances for the Blues in 2013 - while also on loan from West Ham.
Potts will be Pompey’s third midfield arrival this transfer window, if the report proves correct. Pompey have already signed Andre Dozzell and Abdoulaye Kamara on permanent deals this summer. His presence will take head coach John Mousinho’s engine room options to eight, with Marlon Pack, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery and Owen Moxon also currently at the club.
So far in the Championship, Mousinho’s preference has been to pair Pack and Dozzell in the centre of midfield Another addition in this department could see someone leave, though, with Stevenson’s Pompey future likely to fall under the microscope again.
Potts has made two senior West Ham appearances, both of which came in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League. He played 43 games on loan for Wycombe last season in League One and started both matches against Portsmouth - fixtures the Blues won on their way to claiming the third-tier title.
Pompey have currently filled just one of the five loan spots they have available for the 2024-25 campiaign, with Middlesbrough Sammy Silvera arriving in June.
The loan signing of Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony is also expected to be completed before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.